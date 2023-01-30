ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A public-private partnership is turning an old mill into the centerpiece of a new 160-unit apartment complex in Anderson.

According to the city of Anderson, the nine-acre development along Murray Avenue will include pocket parks and other greenspace in partnership with Anderson County and Southeast Partners.

A site plan published by Southeast Partners shows five new apartment buildings will be built on the site while the existing mill will be developed into apartments and a clubhouse for the complex.

The site also includes a parcel for future commercial development near Tribble Street.

The city said the site was one of seven “shock blocks” identified for development in their 2019 downtown master plan.

Construction on the development is set to begin in the spring, according to the city of Anderson.