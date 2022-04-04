SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana and more than three and a half pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms at a Spartanburg County home.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a home detention check Thursday at a home on South Lakeview Drive near Duncan.

Investigators said they were checking on 50-year-old Steven Staggs who was on home detention following an arrest and search in January.

During Thursday’s search, investigators said they found just over 17 pounds of marijuana, 3.75 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, 214 grams of methamphetamine, and a gun.

Staggs was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 200 grams, Trafficking Marijuana over 10 pounds, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime following Thursday’s search.

Staggs was also facing several charges from the January search, including Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II and III.

Staggs is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.