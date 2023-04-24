PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested the suspect that was wanted following a shooting on Saturday night.

Deputies with the Community Action Team located and arrested Wyatt Anthony Scott Pelfrey at a home in the Six Mile area.

Pelfrey was transported to the Pickens County Detention Center where he was charged with murder in connection to the shooting that happened on Saturday night in Central.

Pelfrey has yet to be arraigned, so bond information is unavailable at this time. Pelfrey was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.