ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

We previously reported that a teenager was injured in a shooting Thursday near Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road.

Deputies said two people got into an altercation in a car outside of the store and both individuals were armed.

The teenager was transported to the hospital for injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.