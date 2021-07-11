17-year-old boy dies after shooting near bus stop in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said a 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting near a bus stop Sunday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as Elijah Norvel James Briggs, 17, of Spartanburg.

Police responded around 1:35 a.m. to the intersection of Norris Street and Concord Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the ground behind the bus stop suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the hostpital where he died.

According to police, witnesses/friends were standing near the male victim when they arrived. The

victim’s friends informed police they received a call from someone who informed them Briggs

had been shot. The friends started looking for him in the Highland Area.

Police said the friends were driving around when they found Briggs lying on the ground near the bus stop. The friends told police they were not present when the shooting occurred.

There is no information on a possible suspect(s), according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.