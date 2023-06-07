PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died Tuesday night in a motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Easley.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred on Greenville Highway around 9:59 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as 17-year-old Elijah Hunter, of Easley.

Investigators said Hunter was wearing a helmet during the time of the incident.

The crash is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.