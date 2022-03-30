GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County school and community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old who was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The teen who was killed in a crash Tuesday evening was a student from St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

Troopers told 7NEWS the crash that happened on East Standing Springs Road near Simpsonville took the life of Emily Gushue, 17.

A student in which her school, holds in extremely high regards.

The head of the school told 7NEWS, Gushue was an honor student who loved cello, theatre and was captain of the softball team. She was also involved with campus ministry.

A softball game and other sporting activities planned for Wednesday evening have been cancelled as the students, faculty and staff there, mourn her sudden loss.

“The St. Joseph’s Catholic School community is mourning the loss of senior Emily Gushue who died in a traffic accident on Tuesday night. The Gushue family is deeply involved in the St. Joseph’s community. Her sister, Sarah is a St. Joseph’s graduate and her parents, Rick and Ann are employees of the school.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School Head of School, Keith Kiser released the following statement:

“Emily was a beloved member of the school community and everything we aspire for our students to become. Emily was an honor student who loved the cello, theatre, and being a captain of the softball team. She was involved with Campus Ministry and was a Kairos Retreat leader. On behalf of all of the students, teachers, and staff at St. Joseph’s, we extend our deepest sympathies to Emily’s family and promises of continued prayers and support. Emily will always be part of the St. Joseph’s community,”