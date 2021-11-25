17th Annual United Community Bank Turkey Day 8K in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Thanksgiving morning, the 17th Annual United Community Bank Turkey Day 8K is hosted by PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. in downtown Spartanburg.

The family-friendly run, or walk, begins at 7:30 a.m. The event will start and finish at the intersection of Spring Street and W. Main Street, according to PAL.

Officials with PAL said over the years, the Turkey Day 8K has transformed from a neighborhood fun run to Spartanburg’s largest community run and a holiday tradition for residents and visitors.