Picture of 18-wheeler turned over in Enoree.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An 18-wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.

According to the Trinity Fire Department, the 18- wheeler was hauling farming equipment on Union Highway near Cox Road and New Hope Church Road.

The Trinity Fire Department is leading the investigation. The driver of the 18- wheeler was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Union Highway will be temporarily closed. Stay connected to 7NEWS for additional updates.