ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old is accused of killing another person with a machete during a robbery Wednesday at an Abbeville home.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Jaylon Thomas Elmore was charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants, Elmore went to the victim’s home on Spring Street and hit the victim across the chest and head with a machete.

Elmore then stole items from the home, the warrants stated.

Investigators said Elmore confessed to the crimes and provided them with the location of the machete, which they were able to recover.

Elmore is being held in the Abbeville County Detention Center.