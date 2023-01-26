Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday morning after a reported bank robbery in Greer.

The Greer Police Department responded to Wells Fargo Bank at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard around 9:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect who was still inside the bank. Police identified him as Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, of Taylors.

No one was injured in the incident according to police.

Hutchins’s charges are pending at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.