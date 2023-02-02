CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was charged with a child sex crime in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Edward Thomas Jefferies, 18, of Gaffney for committing criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old.

Deputies said the incident happened on December 6, 222 at a home in the county.

Jefferies was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention but released on a $7,500.