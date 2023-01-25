ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road and hit a pole.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries days later, officers said.

The police have identified the driver as Kayden Lucian Sellars.

The crash is being investigated by the APD.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.