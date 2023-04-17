GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County law enforcement agencies arrested 19 people and seized six guns over a two-day operation.

Operation “OD BLITZ” was a joint operation between the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Greenville Police Community Response Team, and members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation aimed to “identify and charge people related to the cause of Fentanyl overdoses” in Greenville County.

The operation resulted in 19 people being arrested on drugs and weapons charges, and law enforcement seized 2 machine presses used in the manufacturing of fentanyl, 6 illegally possessed firearms, 13 grams of fentanyl, 102 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of crack and powder cocaine, and 165 grams of marijuana.

In addition, a residence located at 19 Brookview Drive in Greenville was seized after investigators determined it was being used for the purpose of trafficking and distributing illegal narcotics, including fentanyl.

“Like many communities across America, fentanyl has plagued many families in the Upstate, but I assure you we are dropping hammers and putting a stop to it now. Our investigators are partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to identify and charge those responsible for infiltrating our communities with this legal drug,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “I will continue to preach the importance of the State enacting stiffer penalties to keep these criminals behind bars. I assure you we have fought, we are fighting, and we will continue to fight in an effort to combat the drug trade in Greenville County and all across the State of South Carolina.”

Those arrested were:

Timothy Wayne Mahaffey

Henry Earl Burnside, Jr.

Marquis Creadale Wright

Corey Maurice Duck

Steven William Cummings

Floyd William Cummings

Mary Kathryn Anders

Ronnie Curtis Barrett

Reggie Ross (not pictured-Spartanburg County)

James Derrick Carson

Cheney Genaro Reyes

Christopher Daiquion Black

Michael Merheb

Clyde Leon Holmes

Cedrico Antwon Childers

Susan Labelle Masson

Michael Paul Brooks

Enevellus Roytrae Ellis

Stephanie Lynn Abercrombie