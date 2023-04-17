GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County law enforcement agencies arrested 19 people and seized six guns over a two-day operation.
Operation “OD BLITZ” was a joint operation between the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Greenville Police Community Response Team, and members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The operation aimed to “identify and charge people related to the cause of Fentanyl overdoses” in Greenville County.
The operation resulted in 19 people being arrested on drugs and weapons charges, and law enforcement seized 2 machine presses used in the manufacturing of fentanyl, 6 illegally possessed firearms, 13 grams of fentanyl, 102 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of crack and powder cocaine, and 165 grams of marijuana.
In addition, a residence located at 19 Brookview Drive in Greenville was seized after investigators determined it was being used for the purpose of trafficking and distributing illegal narcotics, including fentanyl.
“Like many communities across America, fentanyl has plagued many families in the Upstate, but I assure you we are dropping hammers and putting a stop to it now. Our investigators are partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to identify and charge those responsible for infiltrating our communities with this legal drug,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “I will continue to preach the importance of the State enacting stiffer penalties to keep these criminals behind bars. I assure you we have fought, we are fighting, and we will continue to fight in an effort to combat the drug trade in Greenville County and all across the State of South Carolina.”
Those arrested were:
Timothy Wayne Mahaffey
Henry Earl Burnside, Jr.
Marquis Creadale Wright
Corey Maurice Duck
Steven William Cummings
Floyd William Cummings
Mary Kathryn Anders
Ronnie Curtis Barrett
Reggie Ross (not pictured-Spartanburg County)
James Derrick Carson
Cheney Genaro Reyes
Christopher Daiquion Black
Michael Merheb
Clyde Leon Holmes
Cedrico Antwon Childers
Susan Labelle Masson
Michael Paul Brooks
Enevellus Roytrae Ellis
Stephanie Lynn Abercrombie