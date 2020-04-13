19 people evacuated after landslides, flooding in Macon Co.

MACON CO., NC (WSPA) – 19 people were evacuated from parts of Macon County early Monday morning after landslides and flooding during severe weather.

According to Macon County Emergency Services, 16 of the people were evacuated from the Pressley Road area after a landslide.

Three others were evacuated from high water areas across the county, officials said.

There were no reported injuries but numerous roads, culverts, and bridges were damaged.

Several businesses were impacted by high water in the area of Dairy Barn Loop road and Old Murphy Road.

The American Red Cross is helping evacuees who need assistance.

A team of geologists from the North Carolina Geological Survey are inspecting the landslides for safety purposes and potential threats from the ground and air.

One particularly large landslide damaged a building in the area of Parker Farm Road, officials said.

Damage assessment teams will continue to compile data and inspect locations Tuesday.