GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-story mixed-use tower and a downtown market both received final design approval during a Design Review Board (DRB) meeting Thursday in Greenville.

The mixed-use tower will be located along North Academy Street between Buncombe Street and College Street.

Included in the development are 264 residential units, 2,000 square feet of retail space facing College Street, and a 480-space parking garage.

The tower being developed by The Beach Company, which also owns the former BB&T building next door and the mixed-use development Canvas Lofts, located across Buncombe Street.

At 225 feet, the building would be among the tallest in Greenville.

No word yet on when construction will begin.

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

The DRB also gave final approval to the new Spinx Market & Eatery on South Main Street.

The new store will be located in the former Cook’s Station store near August Street.

Plans for the market include quick service food, typical convenience store offerings, and limited beer and wine sales.

Outdoor patio areas will also be built in the front and back of the new market.