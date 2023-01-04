GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.

The tower would be built along Academy Street between College Street and Buncombe Street next to the former BB&T building, according to plans submitted to the city of Greenville.

The Beach Company, which redeveloped the BB&T building into Canvas, is behind the new tower.

Plans call for 264 market-rate residential units in the new tower along with a 480-space parking garage and 2,000 square feet of retail space.

At 225 feet, the planned building would be among the tallest in Greenville.

The project is set to go before Greenville’s Design Review Board Thursday afternoon.