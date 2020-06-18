19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 2 minors in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man they say sexually assaulted two girls in 2019.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Austin Tyler Hendricks has been arrested and charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was notified on February 1 of a reported sexual assault by a minor which occurred in July 2019.

Investigators said they determined that two girls had been sexually assaulted in separate incidents in 2019.

The second sexual assault occurred sometime in March or April of 2019, warrants said.

Hendricks is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.