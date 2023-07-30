PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office began chasing a 19-year-old on Sunday afternoon but canceled that chase later on.

According to officers with the Easley Police Department, the suspect entered the city limits of Easley driving recklessly. When officers tried to stop the car another pursuit began.

The suspect was eventually stopped and arrested near U.S. 123 and 178.

Officers said that Edie Carrasco, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and no South Carolina Drivers License.

Other charges are pending. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.