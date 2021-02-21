$1K reward offered for information leading to location of missing Walhalla man

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a missing Walhalla man has partnered with Crimestoppers of Oconee, Inc. to offer a $1,000 reward for information regarding his location.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Joshua Scott Ivester was last seen Monday, February 15 at a residence in the area of Rock Crusher Road and Coffee Road near Walhalla.

Ivester is a white male that is 5’7” to 5’11”, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and a camouflage hat with brown boots and blue jean pants. Ivester also has tattoos on his face.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that, “the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office does not have any outstanding arrest warrants against Joshua and investigators are seeking to verify Ivester’s whereabouts and would like to hear from him personally or speak with someone who knows his location.”

The reward is for anyone that can provide information leading investigators to Ivester’s location.

If you know the whereabouts of Joshua Scott Ivester, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimestoppers website at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3app available by downloading the app on your Android or iOS device.