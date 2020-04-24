2 accused of breaking into Henderson Co. home, emptying contents into truck

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two people are accused of breaking into a Henderson County home to steal the furnishings inside, according to deputies.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call Thursday from a real estate agent saying that he went to a home listed for sale in the area of Finley Cove Road and saw a U-Haul truck in the driveway.

The real estate agent reported it to the sheriff’s office as suspicious because he knew the home was vacant, according to deputies.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people loading the home’s furnishings into the truck.

Deputies said they contacted the homeowner who told them that no one had permission to be at the house.

Henderson County investigators said the two, 21-year-old Rychunn Foster of Greer, SC and 18-year-old William “Xavier” Stalls of Piedmont, SC, had rented the U-Haul truck to break into the home and steal its contents.

Both Foster and Stalls have been charged with Felony Breaking & Entering, Felony Larceny, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking & Entering, and Damage to Real Property.

The two are in the Henderson County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.