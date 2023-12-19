GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two personal care attendants in Greenville County are accused of submitting false claims that resulted in Medicaid fraud.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests of 45-year-old Chaka Shameeka Aisha Tucker, of Simpsonville, and 30-year-old Yakya D. Turner, of Greenville, for Medical Assistance Provider Fraud.

The attorney general’s office said Turner and Tucker were both employed as personal care attendants and submitted false claims for payment to the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The two were accused of submitting false and fraudulent timesheets to Elite Home Care for hours that neither worked and were used to bill the South Carolina Medicaid program for services that were never rendered.

Tucker was arrested on December 14 while Turner was arrested on December 18. Both were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.