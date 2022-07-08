SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested Thursday following a shooting outside of an apartment complex in Spartanburg four months ago.

The Spartanburg Police Department charged Jamarian Irby, 19, and Anafiel Jones, 21, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said on March 18 around 12:58 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance with weapons. Officers were informed a man had been shot while en route.

Officers arrived at Victoria Garden Apartments on Howard Street and found a man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police said arrest warrants were signed on Irby and Jones for being responsible for the shooting.

Both men were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.