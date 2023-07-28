GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested after deputies said they shot a teenager in the woods in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, officers initially responded to Walgreens on Pelham Road for a gunshot victim Thursday morning.

During an investigation, deputies learned that Ginger Arlene Kehn, 30, and Tieberius Trey Denirro Rozier, 24, were riding in the same car as the victim when an argument occurred.

Deputies said the two pulled the car over, forced the victim to walk into a wooded area and shot him.

After being shot, the teen walked to a Walgreen store to call for help. He was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. The sheriff’s office said he is expected to survive.

Deputies charged Kehn and Rozier with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Both are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.