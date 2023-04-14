MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for two people accused of using counterfeit money at a McDowell County store.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said the two men spent $500 in counterfeit $50 bills Wednesday evening at a Dollar General store in the Nebo community.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the two men they said are responsible.

Anyone with information related to the case or the identity of the men is asked to call Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237.