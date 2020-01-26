2 accused of stealing mail from across Yancey Co., deputies say

YANCEY CO., NC (WSPA) – Two men are facing hundreds of charges after deputies say they stole a large amount of mail from throughout Yancey County.

According to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, there were numerous reports of mail stolen from mailboxes along Highway 197 Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Low Gap area of the Pensacola community just after a home break-in.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found methamphetamine and a large amount of mail.

The sheriff’s office arrested 31-year-old Landon Scott Medina of Burnsville and 35-year-old Joshua Vincent Bass of Weaverville.

Medina and Bass are each charged with 70 counts of misdemeanor Larceny, 59 counts of misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods, misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia, felony Breaking and Entering, felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, felony Possession of Stolen Goods, and felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Medina is also charged with felony Identity Theft and felony Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises.

Medina and Bass are both being held in the Yancey County Detention Center.