ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested by the Asheville Police Department on a variety of charges, with one attempting to flee on a bicycle, Monday afternoon.

Police said 31-year-old Erik Allen Helms had a warrant out for his arrest regarding a probation violation and assault of a female. 33-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Roberts was also wanted for assault on a female.

The Asheville Police Department said they attempted to make contact with Helms on Phifer Street Monday afternoon when he got on his bike and attempted to ride away, going up the hill towards Bartlett Street. After driving up to him, police said Helms then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended and then taken into custody.

Later, police found Roberts on Old Country Home Road and, in addition to his warrant, charged him with illegally carrying a concealed gun and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center, with Helms receiving a secured bond of $20,000. Roberts received a secured bond of $7,000.