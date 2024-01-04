LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Two individuals have been arrested and one is still wanted following a shooting last week at a Laurens bar.

The Laurens Police Department said on December 29, before 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at Topic Lounge Restaurant Bar & Grill at 1605 W Main Street.

Upon arrival, police located over a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Officers said no injuries were reported but investigators observed that the building and a vehicle were hit.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Adrian Lee McCall and a 17-year-old. They were charged with the following:

Breach of peace high and aggravated nature

Discharging in the city of limits

Minor in possession of a firearm

Malicious damage to personal property

After identifying a suspected vehicle with community assistance and apprehending the two suspects, detectives learned bout another shooter identified as 23-year-old Nathan Alexander Brown.

The police department released the following photos of Brown to 7NEWS:

Nathan Brown (Source: Laurens PD)

Nathan Brown (Source: Laurens PD)

Nathan Brown (Source: Laurens PD)

Officials said Brown is considered armed and dangerous. He frequents Spartanburg, Simpsonville and Laurens areas.

Anyone who may know about Brown’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him. They are asked to dial 911, contact the LPD Detectives Bureau at (864) 984-3532 or email amoore@cityoflaurenssc.com.