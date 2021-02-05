2 arrested, 2 wanted after fight at Tipsy Taco in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police arrested two people and are looking for two more after a fight at a Greer business in January.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers were called to Tipsy Taco on Wade Hampton Boulevard on January 26 around 10:20pm for a fight.

The police report states that the suspects were upset that the business was closed and began beating another person. Several people attempted to break up the fight and were hurt.

Warrants said that one victim suffered a broken tail bone while another broke a finger.

Investigators said they were able to identify and charge four suspects involved in the fight.

Two of the suspects have been taken into custody while police continue to look for the other two.

45-year-old Brandon Steven Mason is charged with second degree Assault and Battery by Mob and third degree Assault and Battery by Mob.

41-year-old Dennis Chad Thompson is charged with second degree Assault and Battery, second degree Assault and Battery by Mob, and third degree Assault and Battery by Mob.

Dennis Thompson and Brandon Mason were arrested on Thursday, police said.

23-year-old Austin Taylor Osborne and 21-year-old Mathew Steven Mason are each wanted on a charge of second degree Assault and Battery by Mob.