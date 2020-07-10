2 arrested after 22 lbs. of marijuana seized in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement arrested two people and seized 22 pounds of marijuana being delivered to Greenville County from California Friday.

The Greenville County Multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they learned of a shipment of marijuana headed for two sites in the county.

Investigators said they placed the two locations under surveillance, one was a location on Paris Mountain Avenue and the other on Hillcrest Drive in the city of Greenville.

The DEU said drug traffickers used overnight rental homes, rented through Airbnb, to receive the shipments.

Authorities seized 12 pounds of marijuana from Paris Mountain Avenue and 10 pounds of marijuana from Hillcrest Drive.

Investigators said the marijuana seized Friday had a street value of around $90,000.

The DEU also said that two people were arrested in connection to the bust, 26-year-old Kelby Joshua Darnell McKinney and 25-year-old Ana Lashae LeGrand.

“Marijuana shipments from California to Greenville have exploded,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “It is a disturbing trend due to the ease of obtaining marijuana and THC derivatives in California and shipping the drugs to Greenville.”

DEU Commander Bart McEntire said the owners of the homes had no knowledge that their homes were being used as a drop location.

“It is not an uncommon tactic of the drug world to take advantage of unsuspecting home

owners to conceal their illicit activity,” said McEntire.