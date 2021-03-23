2 arrested after carjacking at Lowe’s in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two people were arrested in Cherokee County in connection with a carjacking in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store Tuesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to the Lowe’s on Blackstock Road shortly before 7:00pm for a report of a carjacking.

One victim told investigators that a man and woman attempted to carjack him while he was sitting in his vehicle. The person said one of the suspects tapped on his window while showing a gun but he was able to drive away, according to police.

Police said the two suspects then approached another vehicle and were able to remove the victim from his vehicle.

That victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and later released.

The suspects were later found in Blacksburg and taken into custody without incident.

The Spartanburg Police Department said investigators are reviewing the case to determine criminal charges.

The suspects are being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.