2 arrested after chase involving stolen truck in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested after the sheriff’s office said they led deputies on a chase from North Carolina into Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist Transylvania County for a chase that was headed into South Carolina around 9:30am Monday.

Deputies say they were chasing a pickup truck which was pulling a trailer with a golf cart which was stolen from Transylvania County.

Oconee County deputies began chasing on Whitewater Falls Road. The chase continued onto Highway 11 where deputies were able to disable some of the tires on the truck using stop sticks.

The chase ended when the pickup truck rammed a gate at the end of Highway 11 near Interstate 85, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and passenger in the truck ran away but were taken into custody at the nearby rest area on I-85.

Investigators say the trailer had been reported stolen in Seneca while the pickup truck had been reported stolen in Transylvania County.

The driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Kenneth Robert Clark, Jr., and the passenger of the vehicle, 29-year-old Justin Eric Callaham, were both arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

There’s no word yet on what charges the two will be facing.