GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday after they failed to stop for officers in a stolen car.

According to officers, the stolen car was located on I-385. A chase took place and the suspects then ran away from the car after wrecking at the CVS parking lot on Laurens Road.

Officers said that the stolen car was taken during a robbery.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Both suspects were taken into custody by officers.