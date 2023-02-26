JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested after deputies searched a vehicle on Saturday.

Deputies said that they made contact with a vehicle in the Well House parking lot in Dillsboro around 5:30 p.m.

Upon further investigations, deputies requested a K-9 respond to the scene as well, the K-9 then alerted on the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a search on the vehicle.

The following was seized:

93.1 Grams of Methamphetamine

4.9 Ounces of Marijuana

2 Scales

4 Cell phones

$2,291

Deputies said that there was also a one-year-old child inside the vehicle. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was taken into their custody.

According to deputies, David Russell Johnson, of Georgia, and Mariah Jordan Bell, of Ohio, were arrested and charged with:

trafficking methamphetamine

conspire to traffic methamphetamine

maintain controlled ssubstance in a vehicle

possession with intent to sell schedule controlled substance

misdemeanor child abuse

posses drug paraphernalia

posses of schedule

Johnson was given a $250,000 bond and Mariah Jordan Bell received a $200,000 bond. Johnson and Bell are both being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.