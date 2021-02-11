2 arrested after fentanyl, guns, cash seized in Buncombe Co. bust

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after a Buncombe County drug operation led to the seizure of one-third of a pound of fentanyl along with money and guns.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jamarie Quintell Smith and 31-year-old Calvin Donte Ostrander were arrested Thursday in the Reynolds community following a months-long investigation.

Investigators said they seized 179 grams of fentanyl, four handguns, and $74,000 in cash, and various items of custom jewelry.

“This lengthy investigation is part of our effort to target individuals who are trafficking fentanyl in order to stem the flow of deadly drugs and firearms into our county,” said Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Captain John Ledford.

Jamarie Smith (left) and Calvin Ostrander (From: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Smith is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Purposes of Distributing Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

Ostrander is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Purposes of Distributing Controlled Substances, and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Smith is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $505,000 bond while Ostrander is being held on $200,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.