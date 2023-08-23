ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested after a missing man was found on the side of the road in Belton.

According to deputies, two people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Marshal Hughey was reported missing Sunday from the Williamston area but several eyewitnesses alluded to the fact there was more to the story.

Deputies said that a group of people told them that they believed Hughey was killed by two suspects along Woodtrail Drive.

Deputies have identified the suspects as Jared Tierce, 22, and Jacob Barber, 22.

According to arrest warrants, Tierce put a ratchet strap around the victim’s neck and applied force. Barber is accused of stabbing Hughey several times with a knife. Tierce and Barber then worked together to dispose of the victim’s body.

Upon further investigation, detectives located a stolen vehicle and charged Barber with receiving stolen goods.

The search continued to locate Hughey’s body and the additional suspect, Jared Tierce. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Fugitive Investigation Unit located Tierce and arrested him along Piedmont Golf Course Road on Tuesday.

Detectives were able to find Hughey’s body wrapped in a rug along Cox Lake Road on Tuesday evening with several evident traumatic injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Additional charges are possible.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday morning.