Photo of drugs and firearm seized (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people have been arrested after a search warrant of a motel room.

Deputies said that the Fugitive Investigations Unit and the Narcotics Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a motel along Interstate Boulevard in Anderson earlier this month.

Deputies said that the search warrant uncovered the following:

192 grams of cocaine

More than 100 grams of methamphetamine

More than 78 grams of heroin

Nearly 10 grams of fentanyl

1 firearm

Deputies said that Fredricko Craig is now charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Another suspect involved, Crystal Chambers, is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.