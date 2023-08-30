ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people have been arrested after a search warrant of a motel room.
Deputies said that the Fugitive Investigations Unit and the Narcotics Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a motel along Interstate Boulevard in Anderson earlier this month.
Deputies said that the search warrant uncovered the following:
- 192 grams of cocaine
- More than 100 grams of methamphetamine
- More than 78 grams of heroin
- Nearly 10 grams of fentanyl
- 1 firearm
Deputies said that Fredricko Craig is now charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Another suspect involved, Crystal Chambers, is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.