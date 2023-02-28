LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Laurens Police Department said that they arrested two people on Sunday for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Officers said that they responded to the 200 block of Independence Avenue regarding a shooting.

After further investigations, officers said that Kion Osha Ligon and Ottissa Dequonce Ligon did each shoot into an occupied car after an altercation.

Kion Osha Ligon and Ottissa Dequonce Ligon were both arrested and charged with: