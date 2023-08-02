MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a traffic stop on July 26.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling when they stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violations.

Deputies said upon checking the license plate, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Levi Eddie McHone, 34, and 26-year-old Tayler Nicole Wright were charged with felonious possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen property/goods.

McHone is being held on a $20,000 bond. Wright is being held on a $10,000 bond.