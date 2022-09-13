HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Drug Task Force arrested two men after seizing drugs, a gun and money during a search Thursday.

Detectives were searching a house in the 700 block of White Sparrow Drive long with the Hendersonville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

During the search, detectives located 23.7 grams of fentanyl, 2.7 grams of crack cocaine, 1 pistol and $16,260.00.

Detectives arrested Ronald Lee Peak, 41, and Trayvon Downs, 24, were arrested and charged them with multiple charges related to drug possession and distribution.

Peak is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $540,000 bond, and Downs is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.