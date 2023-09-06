GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning along Interstate 385 and Interstate 85 in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said the carjacking occurred in Mauldin. Before 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Church Street and attempted to stop it.

The car failed to stop for the blue lights and a high-speed chase began on Interstate 385 according to officers.

Police said the chase ended on Interstate 85. One suspect fled but was later apprehended.

The other suspect was found stuck in the car and taken into custody, officers said.

During the arrest, officers seized three firearms and approximately 71 grams of marijuana.

The police department said both suspects face a range of charges, including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The suspects will also face additional charges related to the carjacking according to officials.