ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243.

There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies.

While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger in the Inlet Point Drive area. The driver fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was later located at a bar in Oconee County.

Deputies learned that the driver had warrants from the Anderson Police Department.

He is expected to face more charges after he is booked into custody.