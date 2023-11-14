GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two suspects were apprehended following a high-speed chase in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop the night of November 9th when a driver was observed driving recklessly in the central area of the county.

Deputies said a chase ensued when the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued towards eastern Greenwood County according to authorities. The Greenwood Police Department also responded to the chase to assist deputies.

The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and two men fled on foot, deputies said.

Deputies were able to apprehend one suspect and the Greenwood Police Department arrested the other.

Law enforcement has not released the identities of the suspects at this time.

Both men were charged with failure to stop for blue light, possession of schedule I controlled substance and unlawful carry of a pistol.