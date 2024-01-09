GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a death by medical neglect in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies opened an investigation on October 27 after receiving a 911 call regarding a woman suffering from cardiac arrest in the 600 block of Jones Peak Drive in Simpsonville.

Deputies said 33-year-old Christian Lewis was living with her non-relative caregivers, 36-year-old Nicholas Navarre Perez and 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Perez when she died.

During an investigation, they discovered that Nicholas Perez and Jessica Perez, who are married, were the primary caregivers for Lewis, who was reportedly partially paralyzed and confined to a bed.

During the time the Perezes were caring for Lewis, investigators learned they failed to provide the necessary care and left her in unsanitary living conditions, which led to her death.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Lewis died sepsis due to bronchopneumonia and pyelonephritis due to complications of quadriplegia due to transverse myelitis.

The Perezes turned themselves in Tuesday morning and are facing charges of Neglect Resulting in Death.

They are currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.