ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in downtown Asheville.

According to officers, the shooting happened near Patton Avenue on Sunday, May 14th around 1:58 a.m. Officers said that they arrested Antwan Edward Johnson Jr., 24, and Nasir Marlun Davidson, 21.

Detectives found and arrested Johnson on Shiloh Road around 5:10 p.m. on May 16th. When detectives tried to make contact with Johnson he ran away. As Johnson was running away he got rid of a shoulder bag that has fentanyl and two guns inside of it. Detectives were able to find and arrest him in a nearby area.

Davidson was found and arrested on Hendersonville Road around 4:35 p.m. on May 17th.

The following was seized during the arrests:

Two 9mm Glock 19 pistols

4.03g of fentanyl.

Antwan Edward Johnson Jr. was charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

going armed to the terror of the public

discharge a firearm in city limits

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park

carrying a concealed gun

resist/delay/obstruct

warrant: felony probation violation

Johnson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on May 16th with no bond issued by the magistrate.

Nasir Marlun Davidson was charged with the following:

going armed to the terror of the public

discharge a firearm in city limits

Davidson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on May 17th with a $20,000 bond issued by the magistrate and has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives believe there are additional suspects, and more charges are coming. The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information related to this or any other crime, you can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411.