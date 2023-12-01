GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests have been made in a homicide where a man was fatally shot at an Upstate bar.

The Greenville Police Department charged 29-year-old Michael Range and 30-year-old Dyquan Sweeney with the murder of 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, on Sunday night, a 911 call was received for a gunshot victim at Red 28th located at 1237 Pendleton Street.

Upon arrival, officials found Robinson who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday, a traffic officer located and stopped the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting which led to the arrest of Range.

Further information discovered in the investigation led authorities to identify Sweeney as another suspect in Robinson’s murder.

Both men were also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Robinson’s death remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.