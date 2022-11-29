LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation.

After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road.

Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and Maynard Bartlett,37, of Columbia was charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, according to arrest warrants.

According to deputies, a person saw a white pick-up truck drive off after stealing their neighbor’s trailer.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop of the truck and trailer that matched the description.

They found Bartlett in the driver’s seat and Wilson in the passenger seat. The pickup truck was also reported stolen out of Lexington County.

Wilson is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Bartlett has been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.