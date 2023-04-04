ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two people in a fentanyl trafficking case while conducting crime prevention measures on Monday.

According to the police department, Andre Marshall Logan Jr., 38, and Hallie Nicole Sargent, 23, were arrested on Merrinmon Avenue near the I-240 underpass.

During the arrest, officers seized 23.92 grams of fentanyl.

Logan was charged with:

felony possession of schedule II

possession of drug paraphernalia

no operators license

Logan was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and received a $10,000 bond.

Sargent was charged with:

failure to appear on felony possession of schedule II

failure to appear on driving while intoxicated

trafficking opium or heroin by possession

trafficking opium or heroin by transport

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

possession of drug paraphernalia

Sargent was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and received a $181,000 bond.