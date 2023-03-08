ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two individuals, one being an armed felon, on drug trafficking charges Tuesday.

According to the police department, Torrey Lane Hodsden, 27, and Cierra Makaela Candler, 25, were taken into custody in the area of Tunnel Rd. in East Asheville.

Officers seized:

Springfield XDS pistol

Glock 43 pistol

9.84lbs of marijuana

1.44lbs of methamphetamine

257.55g of fentanyl

192.55g of Xanax pills

183.46g of MDMA (Extacy) pills

50.34g of crack cocaine

9.3g of psilocybin mushrooms

$57,729

Hodsen was charged with the following:

felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle

reckless driving

possession of firearm by felon

carrying a concealed gun

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

trafficking in methamphetamine by possession

trafficking in methamphetamine by transport

trafficking in cocaine by possession

trafficking in MDMA by possession

trafficking in MDMA by transport

possession with the intent to distribute sch. I x2

possession with the intent to distribute sch. II x3

possession with the intent to distribute sch IV

possession with the intent to distribute sch. VI

maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

possession of drug paraphernalia

Candler was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and simple possess sch. VI.

Hodsden was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $460,000 bond.

Candler was released on a $3,000 bond.