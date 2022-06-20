GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested this past weekend for driving under the influence with children in the vehicles, the Greenville Police Department said.

The police department made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday morning, stating they were two separate incidents.

The first arrest happened when a driver was pulled over at 3 a.m. on Rutherford Street after an officer “observed erratic driving that was indicative of someone driving under the influence.” Police said there was a two-year-old in the vehicle, and the female suspect was charged with DUI and child endangerment.

The other incident involved a vehicle colliding with a power pole on Mayberry Street. Police said the driver “exhibited impairment” and had five children in the vehicle. The male suspect was arrested for probable cause and was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content of .16 or higher, child endangerment, child restraint violation, and driving under suspension.

Some of the children were transported to a nearby hospital while others were released to a family member.

No further details have been made available.